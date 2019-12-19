Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.27

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.27 and traded as high as $61.34. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $61.00, with a volume of 141,821 shares.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$51.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 608.89%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

