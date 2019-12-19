Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold”

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has $20.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield Property Partners from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners stock remained flat at $$18.50 on Wednesday. 60,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,083,930. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.15. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $14.96 and a 12 month high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 20.82%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BPY. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 9,883,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,626,000 after acquiring an additional 778,069 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,818,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,219,000 after buying an additional 1,205,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,105,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,716,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Property Partners by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,787,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,526,000 after buying an additional 91,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,196,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,585,000 after acquiring an additional 100,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

Read More: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.