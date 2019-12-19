Brokerages Set Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) Price Target at €26.07

Shares of Uniper SE (ETR:UN01) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.13 ($30.39).

UN01 has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €23.50 ($27.33) target price on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Uniper and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Uniper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Uniper alerts:

UN01 stock traded up €0.34 ($0.40) during trading on Monday, hitting €29.84 ($34.70). The company had a trading volume of 205,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.45. Uniper has a one year low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a one year high of €30.64 ($35.63). The business has a 50-day moving average of €28.91 and a 200-day moving average of €28.10. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Further Reading: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.