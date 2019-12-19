Brokerages Set Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) Target Price at $8.17

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TNAV. B. Riley cut their price target on Telenav from $10.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telenav in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ TNAV traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.94. 7,191 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 451,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Telenav has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $11.67. The company has a market cap of $229.25 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.95.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.06. Telenav had a negative return on equity of 25.93% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.58 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Telenav will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,927 shares in the company, valued at $11,233,199.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 275.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in Telenav by 1,452.7% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Telenav during the second quarter worth $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Telenav by 42.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telenav in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.27% of the company’s stock.

Telenav Company Profile

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

