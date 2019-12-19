Brokerages Set Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) Target Price at GBX 2,719.22

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (LON:RDSA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,719.22 ($35.77).

RDSA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,500 ($32.89) to GBX 2,480 ($32.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,900 ($38.15) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oddo Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

LON RDSA traded up GBX 22 ($0.29) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,266 ($29.81). The stock had a trading volume of 3,557,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,251.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,376.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.18, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 902.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a twelve month low of GBX 3.05 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,637.50 ($34.69).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.95%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

