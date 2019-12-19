Brokerages Set Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Price Target at GBX 2,217.14

Shares of Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,191.67 ($28.83).

BNZL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bunzl from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,410 ($31.70) to GBX 2,340 ($30.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,350 ($30.91) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

In related news, insider Brian May sold 2,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,896 ($24.94), for a total value of £53,467.20 ($70,333.07).

Shares of LON:BNZL traded down GBX 24 ($0.32) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,042 ($26.86). 1,542,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 1,891.50 ($24.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,554 ($33.60). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,061.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,082.61.

Bunzl Company Profile

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

