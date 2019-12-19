Brokerages Set Bellway plc (LON:BWY) Price Target at GBX 3,624.80

Shares of Bellway plc (LON:BWY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,624.80 ($47.68).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($45.38) target price on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,538 ($46.54) price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,560 ($46.83) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

In other news, insider Jason Honeyman bought 2,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,157 ($41.53) per share, for a total transaction of £68,443.76 ($90,033.89).

Shares of BWY stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,759 ($49.45). 293,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,129. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 8.61. Bellway has a 52-week low of GBX 333.45 ($4.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,872 ($50.93). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,364.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,072.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a GBX 100 ($1.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 28th. This is an increase from Bellway’s previous dividend of $50.40. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.34%.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

