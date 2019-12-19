Brokerages Set Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) Price Target at $28.00

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on APA. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Apache from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Apache in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apache from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,082,725. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.92. Apache has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The energy company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.10). Apache had a positive return on equity of 1.08% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Apache will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Wheals Rob acquired 4,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $49,825.30. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its position in Apache by 1.1% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 39,506 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apache by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Apache by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,355 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Apache by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,169 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

