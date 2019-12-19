Brokerages Expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $371.00 Million

Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) to report sales of $371.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $368.00 million and the highest is $373.81 million. Kaiser Aluminum reported sales of $389.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.94 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share.

KALU has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

KALU stock traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.66. 147,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.10. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $83.29 and a fifty-two week high of $117.06.

In related news, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $1,239,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,912 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 22.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 153,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

