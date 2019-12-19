Brokerages Expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT Inc (NYSE:GMRE) to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.21. Global Medical REIT reported earnings of $0.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 5.49%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMRE. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Global Medical REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 186.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 64.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 49.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.17. 19,325 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.47. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

