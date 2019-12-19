Brokerages Expect FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) to Post $1.25 EPS

Shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. FBL Financial Group’s rating score has improved by 40% in the last three months as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Zacks has also assigned FBL Financial Group an industry rank of 159 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FFG has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of FBL Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded FBL Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of FBL Financial Group by 140.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FBL Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FBL Financial Group by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. 29.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FFG traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $59.05. 606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.66. FBL Financial Group has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200-day moving average of $58.07.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $184.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.96 million. FBL Financial Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FBL Financial Group will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 44.04%.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

