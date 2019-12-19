Brokerages Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,541. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $14.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $317.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,634,000 after purchasing an additional 377,800 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $2,750,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,935,000 after buying an additional 117,917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $820,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 825,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after buying an additional 50,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

