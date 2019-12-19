Brokerages Anticipate Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.37 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) will post sales of $2.37 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.90 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year sales of $8.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.56 billion to $13.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Targa Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 2.31%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America set a $44.00 price objective on Targa Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Targa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 50.5% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Targa Resources by 75.0% during the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 22.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 219,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.67. 3,460,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257,536. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.35 and a beta of 1.78. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

