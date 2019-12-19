Brokerages Anticipate RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for RPC’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). RPC reported earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPC will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to $0.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RPC.

Get RPC alerts:

RPC (NYSE:RES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). RPC had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on RES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet cut RPC from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded RPC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on RPC from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of RPC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RPC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 280,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in RPC in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in RPC by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in RPC during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 10.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

RPC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 241,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,619. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.12. RPC has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RPC (RES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.