Brokerages Anticipate Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $741.93 Million

Brokerages expect Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) to post $741.93 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $724.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $763.22 million. Regal Beloit posted sales of $881.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regal Beloit.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $772.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS.

In other Regal Beloit news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total transaction of $370,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares in the company, valued at $6,533,398.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in Regal Beloit by 311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 156.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 20.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regal Beloit stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.78. The stock had a trading volume of 276,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,913. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.07. Regal Beloit has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regal Beloit (RBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.