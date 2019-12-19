Brokerages Anticipate Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.83 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) to post $14.83 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.93 billion and the lowest is $13.50 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $17.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full year sales of $56.67 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.39 billion to $59.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $59.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.97 billion to $61.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share.

PRU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DOWLING & PARTN reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $95.27. 2,067,851 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,094,626. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.29. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $75.61 and a 12 month high of $106.39. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.22%.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 406,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,090,000 after buying an additional 18,994 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

