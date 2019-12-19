Brokerages Anticipate Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.11 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will report sales of $4.11 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.15 billion. Core-Mark reported sales of $4.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year sales of $16.62 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.58 billion to $16.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.76 billion to $17.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CORE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Core-Mark to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Core-Mark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Core-Mark by 2.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Core-Mark by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 11,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Core-Mark by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.55. 351,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,217. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 34.53%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including fast food, candies, snacks, and groceries, as well as beverages and fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

