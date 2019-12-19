Bouygues (EPA:EN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.62

Bouygues SA (EPA:EN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.62 and traded as high as $38.77. Bouygues shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 1,264,434 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on EN. Barclays set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Bouygues and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. HSBC set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Bouygues and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Get Bouygues alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of €37.78 and a 200 day moving average of €34.78.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.