Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.65

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc (LON:BOR)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.35. Borders & Southern Petroleum shares last traded at $1.45, with a volume of 366,521 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 million and a P/E ratio of -3.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.63.

About Borders & Southern Petroleum (LON:BOR)

Borders & Southern Petroleum plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration company in the Falkland Islands. It is involved in the exploration and appraisal of hydrocarbons. The company holds a 100% interest in three production licenses covering an area of approximately 10,000 square kilometers in the Falkland Islands.

