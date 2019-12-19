BOLT Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Million (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One BOLT token can currently be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network and BitMax. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 28.3% against the dollar. BOLT has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00184889 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.09 or 0.01186742 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000632 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025398 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00120262 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

BOLT Token Profile

BOLT's total supply is 995,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 413,840,255 tokens. BOLT's official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT's official website is www.bolt-token.global .

BOLT Token Trading

BOLT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOLT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

