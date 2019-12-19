Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $104.00.

NASDAQ:BPMC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.27. 81,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,172. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $44.58 and a 1 year high of $102.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.65.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.66) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,281,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $403,861,000 after purchasing an additional 321,857 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,681,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $347,256,000 after buying an additional 305,682 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,537,000 after buying an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 19,169.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,801,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,897,000 after buying an additional 1,791,755 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

