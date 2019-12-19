Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $55.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Blackstone Group traded as high as $55.24 and last traded at $55.23, with a volume of 153083 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.62.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. S&P Equity Research lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.13.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Clarus Gp L.P. Blackstone purchased 250,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,875,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.50, for a total transaction of $22,188,027.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,738,069 shares of company stock worth $610,157,678. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Group by 127.5% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,212,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $720,137,000 after buying an additional 9,085,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Group in the second quarter worth approximately $234,576,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Group by 2,994.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,099,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,230,000 after buying an additional 3,967,214 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $90,783,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth $74,284,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

