Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $23.77

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.77 and traded as high as $24.09. Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust shares last traded at $24.08, with a volume of 4,622 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a $0.1118 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%.

In related news, insider Spencer Matthew 533,000 shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 365.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 47.5% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Blackrock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

