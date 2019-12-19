Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.64

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $12.58. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 710 shares.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.
Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:MUE)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.