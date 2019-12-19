Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.64

Shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II (NYSE:MUE) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.64 and traded as low as $12.58. Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II shares last traded at $12.58, with a volume of 710 shares.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 4.3% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,962 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter.

Blackrock Muniholdings Insured Fund II Company Profile (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

