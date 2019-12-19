Blacer Coin (BLCR) Price Down 33.4% This Week

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.53 or 0.00770381 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000441 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000268 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 39.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 50.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00001158 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000546 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 52.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins . The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com

Blacer Coin Coin Trading

Blacer Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

