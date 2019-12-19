BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Reaches Market Cap of $13,928.00

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 18th. One BitGuild PLAT token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, BitForex and LATOKEN. BitGuild PLAT has a total market capitalization of $13,928.00 and approximately $98,192.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGuild PLAT alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00185830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.01 or 0.01189413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025461 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00120398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. BitGuild PLAT’s official message board is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io

BitGuild PLAT Token Trading

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, ABCC and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitGuild PLAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGuild PLAT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGuild PLAT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.