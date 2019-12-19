Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $66.29 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00004935 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Binance, Kucoin and BigONE. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $66.29 million and $2.28 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005162 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00001172 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00010339 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00056780 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

Bitcoin Diamond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinnest, Crex24, HitBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinBene, Indodax, BtcTrade.im, Binance, Exrates, YoBit, Gate.io, BigONE and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

