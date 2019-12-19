Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading 26.8% Lower Over Last Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 47.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $527,968.00 and $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 26.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037738 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $470.63 or 0.06560888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028326 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001495 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000334 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.