Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Price Tops $187.72 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 18th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $3.41 billion and $2.51 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $187.72 or 0.02606465 BTC on popular exchanges including QBTC, Coinone, FCoin and BtcTrade.im.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,208.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.55 or 0.00590769 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00020906 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000525 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000251 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,174,638 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin International, Coindeal, Bibox, Gate.io, Braziliex, Bit-Z, CEX.IO, Exrates, Bithumb, B2BX, Mercatox, CPDAX, WazirX, HitBTC, IDCM, Bitsane, ZB.COM, Liquid, Instant Bitex, Fatbtc, Kraken, BitMarket, BiteBTC, EXX, CoinEgg, CryptoBridge, QuadrigaCX, Allcoin, RightBTC, CoinExchange, BTCC, Coinhub, Ovis, SouthXchange, Iquant, Independent Reserve, ABCC, Liqui, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Kuna, BTC Trade UA, Koinim, FCoin, Tidex, Trade Satoshi, BTC Markets, Bitfinex, Zebpay, DSX, Korbit, ACX, Negocie Coins, WEX, CoinBene, GOPAX, Poloniex, Bitbank, Bittrex, Coinone, Bisq, Stocks.Exchange, Exmo, Coinsquare, HBUS, Koineks, CoinEx, C2CX, Bittylicious, Upbit, Vebitcoin, bitFlyer, QBTC, BX Thailand, Binance, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, CoinTiger, Zaif, Coinbe, Cobinhood, Kucoin, BitBay, Crex24, Trade By Trade, COSS, OKEx, Coinnest, MBAex, BitForex, Livecoin, Mercado Bitcoin, Koinex, TOPBTC, BigONE, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, Bitbns, BtcTrade.im, Coinroom, Indodax, Sistemkoin, Altcoin Trader, Bitso, Gatecoin, Bleutrade, Huobi, UEX, Bitstamp, Buda, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Coinbase Pro, Coinfloor, YoBit, Coinrail, Bit2C, Graviex, xBTCe, cfinex, Cryptomate, Bitinka and Cryptohub. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase.

