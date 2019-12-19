BitCoen Market Capitalization Achieves $41,104.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. BitCoen has a market cap of $41,104.00 and $282.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoen alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.13 or 0.02680069 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002743 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000384 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000585 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official website is bitcoen.io . BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.