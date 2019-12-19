BidaskClub Downgrades Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NASDAQ PTLA traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.41. 69,993 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.84. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.81 and a 52 week high of $37.95.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The business’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

