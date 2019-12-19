Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.05. Bengal Energy shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 12,000 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.52, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Bengal Energy Company Profile (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

