Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bellus Health Inc. (NYSE:BLU) to report ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Bellus Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Bellus Health reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellus Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bellus Health.

Bellus Health (NYSE:BLU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JBL Advisors assumed coverage on shares of Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellus Health in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Bellus Health in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Bellus Health in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Bellus Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BLU. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Bellus Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bellus Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,129,000.

Shares of NYSE:BLU traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.80. 228,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,847. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.83. Bellus Health has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

About Bellus Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

