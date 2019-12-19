Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Bel Fuse in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BELFA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.52. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $23.24. The company has a market cap of $186.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.42.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.25. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is an increase from Bel Fuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.88% of Bel Fuse worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bel Fuse

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

