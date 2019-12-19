Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Sells $149,900.00 in Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $149,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 271,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,652. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZH. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
