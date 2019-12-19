Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Sells $149,900.00 in Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $149,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BZH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.67. 271,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,652. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 12.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average of $12.92.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $773.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.55 million. Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 23,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 159,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,601 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Beazer Homes USA by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BZH. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

