Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

Shares of BECN stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.99. 584,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,603. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.12. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.17). Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 3,207,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Frost acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, for a total transaction of $90,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,332.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

