Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bausch’s Bausch + Lomb/International and Salix segments maintain momentum on the back of several established brands, such as Xifaxan, BioTrue ONEday and Bausch + Lomb ULTRA. Newer products, such as Lumify and Thermage FLX, continue to perform well too. The initial uptake of psoriasis lotion, Duobrii, has been encouraging as well. After a tumultuous period, the company started a rebuilding process. Bausch has narrowed its focus on seven products — Vyzulta, Siliq, Bryhali, Lumify, Duobrii, Relistor and SiHy Daily. These have now been launched and hence the company’s performance is expected to be strong. However, the dermatology market continues to be challenging. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far.”

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a sell rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Cowen began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.87.

NYSE:BHC opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.90. Bausch Health Companies has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 56.19%. On average, analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,032,000 after acquiring an additional 168,125 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,435,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $864,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares during the last quarter. 57.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

