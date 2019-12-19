Bata 24 Hour Volume Reaches $166.00 (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Bata has a market capitalization of $14,989.00 and $166.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges including SouthXchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, Bata has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bata alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00564091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008402 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Bata Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is www.bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bata Coin Trading

Bata can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.