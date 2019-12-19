Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Basf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Basf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

OTCMKTS BASFY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,643. The company has a market capitalization of $68.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Basf has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $20.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.68.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 9.36%. Research analysts anticipate that Basf will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

