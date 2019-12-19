Barry Goldstein Acquires 5,258 Shares of Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) Stock

Kingstone Companies Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) CEO Barry Goldstein bought 5,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.02 per share, for a total transaction of $36,911.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 623,890 shares in the company, valued at $4,379,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Barry Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, November 19th, Barry Goldstein bought 3,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $23,730.00.

On Thursday, November 14th, Barry Goldstein bought 3,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.92 per share, with a total value of $23,760.00.

Shares of KINS opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.60. Kingstone Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.34.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $38.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies Inc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KINS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kingstone Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised Kingstone Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.4% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 13,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $140,000. Integre Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 65.7% during the second quarter. Integre Asset Management LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 7,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the third quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Read More: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.