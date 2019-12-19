Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 220 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been given a GBX 220 ($2.89) price target by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 208 ($2.74) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC increased their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 205.64 ($2.71).

BARC stock traded down GBX 1.74 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 183.38 ($2.41). The company had a trading volume of 41,074,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,310,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 171.53 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 156.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. Barclays has a 1-year low of GBX 131.04 ($1.72) and a 1-year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other Barclays news, insider Dawn Fitzpatrick purchased 473,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.24) per share, for a total transaction of £804,790.20 ($1,058,655.88).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

