Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Exchange Traded Notes Series B (NYSEARCA:FIYY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Exchange Traded Notes Series B (NYSEARCA:FIYY) shares rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $123.68 and last traded at $123.61, approximately 209 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.33.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.61.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Exchange Traded Notes Series B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays ETN+ FI Enhanced Global High Yield Exchange Traded Notes Series B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.