Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

Bank of Commerce has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Bank of Commerce has a dividend payout ratio of 23.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank of Commerce to earn $1.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOCH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 744 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,380. The company has a market capitalization of $220.42 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $12.31.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million. Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 24.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Commerce will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

BOCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bank of Commerce from a “f” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Bank of Commerce from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses in California. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

