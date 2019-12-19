Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Receives $75.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAXN shares. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $861,091.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 4,227 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $302,991.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,761,538.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $2,164,010 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAXN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 788.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,348,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858,554 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,873,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2,113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,991,000 after acquiring an additional 401,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 168.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,130,000 after buying an additional 236,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAXN traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.51. 2,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,035. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.28, a P/E/G ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.74. Axon Enterprise has a 1 year low of $39.43 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.72.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

