Avista (NYSE:AVA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avista Corporation is an energy company involved in the production, transmission and distribution of energy as well as other energy-related businesses. Avista Utilities is its operating division that provides electric service customers and natural gas customers. Its service territory covers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho and parts of southern and eastern Oregon. Alaska Energy and Resources Company is an Avista subsidiary that provides retail electric service in the city and borough of Juneau, Alaska, through its subsidiary Alaska Electric Light and Power Company. “

Get Avista alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Avista from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Williams Capital downgraded Avista from a hold rating to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avista currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of AVA stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.29. 5,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,832. Avista has a 52 week low of $39.75 and a 52 week high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.07). Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $283.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Avista will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.387 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.46%.

In related news, SVP Marian M. Durkin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $467,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,154,008.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avista in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its stake in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 71,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Avista by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 11,632 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Avista by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avista during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avista (AVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.