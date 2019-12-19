Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Avcorp Industries, Inc. (TSE:AVP) traded up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 75,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 70,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market cap of $22.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.06.

Get Avcorp Industries alerts:

Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$37.44 million during the quarter.

Avcorp Industries Inc designs and builds airframe structures for aircraft companies in the civil and defense markets in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It provides metallic and composite aero structures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs and manufactures composite aero structures.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Avcorp Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avcorp Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.