Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.82

Aurora Cannabis Inc (TSE:ACB) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.82 and last traded at C$2.86, with a volume of 1167371 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.85.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACB. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Laurentian set a C$4.75 target price on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$14.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Pi Financial reduced their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.75.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.94.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$75.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$95.87 million. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile (TSE:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.