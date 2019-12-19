Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

AUPH has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.46.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AUPH stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,214,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,542. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -24.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.03.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.79% and a negative net margin of 19,483.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 630.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 42.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 19,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs for the treatment of various diseases in the United States and China. The company is involved in developing voclosporin, an investigational drug for the treatment of lupus nephritis, dry eye syndrome, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.