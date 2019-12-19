Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI) Shares Down 1.2%

Aurelia Metals Ltd (ASX:AMI)’s share price traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as A$0.39 ($0.28) and last traded at A$0.40 ($0.28), 2,525,690 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average session volume of 1,520,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.41 ($0.29).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.44 and its 200 day moving average price is A$0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $349.37 million and a PE ratio of 9.76.

About Aurelia Metals (ASX:AMI)

Aurelia Metals Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, and tin-tungsten deposits. Its flagship asset is the Hera-Nymagee project consisting of Hera gold and base metal deposit, as well as the Nymagee copper deposit located in Cobar in western New South Wales.

