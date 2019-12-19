Atheios Achieves Market Cap of $8,759.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Atheios has a market cap of $8,759.00 and $6.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atheios has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.